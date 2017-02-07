版本:
Airline Azul files for IPO with Brazil securities regulator

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).

According to a regulatory filing with Brazilian securities regulator CVM, Azul is seeking to conduct both primary and secondary offerings. The company did not disclose in the filing the amount of shares it intends to sell.

On Monday, Azul had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO in the country of up to $100 million worth of shares. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
