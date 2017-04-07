Brazil airline Azul tentatively reschedules IPO for Monday

SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian airline Azul SA is
tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on
Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending
approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the
offering hours ahead of pricing.
The CVM on Thursday suspended the IPO for up to 30 days due
to several news stories gauging investor demand in recent days,
as well as the release of a video in which executives gave
projections not present in the official prospectus.
Azul said it had removed the video from an investor website
and would return funds to any retail investors that wanted to
back out of offering by next Thursday, April 13.
The CVM has recently toughened oversight of domestic debt
and equity offerings as companies are returning to capital
markets after a three-year drought. The decision could be
reversed if Azul "fully corrects the flaws" that led to the
IPO's suspension, CVM said on Thursday.
