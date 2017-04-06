Brazil securities watchdog suspends Azul IPO for up to 30 days

SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil securities watchdog
suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA, which was
slated to price later on Thursday, saying the airline gave
investors information that was not contained in the
transaction's prospectus.
Azul declined to comment.
In a statement, the watchdog known as CVM said the
suspension would take effect for up to 30 days.
The watchdog said in the statement that the suspension could
be revoked if Azul and the underwriters of the deal fixed a
series of irregularities including the disclosure of investor
demand for the transaction and of information that was not
present in official documents.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)