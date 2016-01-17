B/E Aerospace set for takeoff after recent share slide: Barron's

NEW YORK Jan 17 A tapering off in the delivery of wide-body jets has crimped B/E Aerospace Inc, a maker of airplane interiors, but its wide array of industry customers and an expected rebound could see shares rise 30 percent, Barron's said in its latest edition.

B/E is the world's top seller of aircraft seats, oxygen systems, beverage equipment and is pushing into lavatories, but the sale of airplane interiors can run in spurts and the company hasn't been adept at soothing investor concerns, Barron's said.

Shares now trade for about 12 times this year's earnings forecast and less than 11 times expected earnings in 2017, Barron's said. If growth resumes, the price-earnings ratio could rebound to its three-year average of 14, the publication said.

If so, B/E shares could rise 30 percent or more, Barron's said. The cash the company is generating could attract an acquirer, it added. (Reporting by Herbert Lash)