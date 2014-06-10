UPDATE 1-B/E Aerospace to split into two publicly traded companies

(Adds details, analyst comment, background, shares)

June 10 B/E Aerospace Inc, an aircraft seat maker and parts distributor, said it would split into two independent, publicly traded companies, as part of an ongoing strategic review of the company.

The $10 billion company said in May that it was considering selling itself, among other strategic alternatives.

"As two standalone entities, it could theoretically make it easier for a potential acquirer to make a bid without having to worry about the other half of the business," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a note.

B/E Aerospace said one company would focus on design, manufacturing and direct sales of aircraft cabin products, while the other would concentrate on distribution, logistics and technical services for aerospace and energy services markets.

The separation is likely to be completed in the first quarter of 2015, the company said.

B/E Aerospace also raised its profit forecast for the year ending Dec. 31 to $4.35 per share from $4.30 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

B/E Aerospace's shares rose about 1 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock closed at $98.88 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)