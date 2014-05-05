UPDATE 2-Recaro eyes assets as B/E Aerospace explores sale

(Adds further Recaro CEO comment, analysts, background)

By Peter Maushagen, Tim Hepher and Sagarika Jaisinghani

FRANKFURT/PARIS May 5 German aircraft seating maker Recaro is looking at buying assets from B/E Aerospace after the U.S. company announced a surprise review that could lead to a shake-up of the $3 billion cabins industry.

Florida-based B/E Aerospace on Sunday postponed a May 5 investor meeting and said it had appointed advisers to explore options including a possible sale, merger or spin-off of the company or selected businesses.

The statement came less than two weeks after the company reported a record quarter for new orders amid rising demand for wide-bodied jets, and said it was looking at two potential aerospace acquisitions and had completed a third.

Analysts said the review could lead to a break-up of the 26-year-old company, which has grown through more than two dozen acquisitions to become one of the largest makers of aircraft seats with a leading role in the parts distribution chain.

Asked in Frankfurt whether Recaro Aircraft Seating was interested in buying any assets from B/E Aerospace, chief executive Mark Hiller told reporters: "We are looking into it".

B/E shares jumped around 10 percent in early U.S. trading on Monday to $97.99.

In Paris, B/E's closest rival in the seats market, Zodiac Aerospace, declined to comment. Its shares were down 1.2 percent, slightly lagging a weaker overall market.

"Zodiac cannot be considered a potential bidder on the deal in our view," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christophe Menard.

Given B/E Aerospace's $9 billion market value, "an acquisition in full of the company could only be carried out by a much larger player in aerospace," he said in a note.

Zodiac has said it constantly looks at 10 potential targets, but with a firepower of 0.5-1 billion euros ($0.7-1.4 billion).

A bid from within the industry for the seats business would have to overcome competition hurdles, with Zodiac and B/E controlling around 70 percent of the market between them.

But buying assets from B/E Aerospace could help Recaro, a family run firm, to expand its presence in the lucrative market for premium seating. Recaro says it is the market leader for economy seats, but wants to expand its grip on profitable premium seats.

On Monday, the unlisted German firm reported sales of 337 million euros for 2013 and said it was aiming to reach 600 million in 2018, not including the effects of any acquisitions.

BREAK-UP TALK

B/E Aerospace makes lavatories for the Boeing 737 and galleys for the Airbus A350, as well as seats and oxygen units.

The company made just over half its 2013 revenue of $3.48 billion from commercial aircraft, with about a third coming from consumables management - the slowest-growing part of its business - and the rest from luxury fittings for business jets.

In 2008, it bought the consumables distribution business of Honeywell for $1 billion to create what it describes as the world's largest distributor of fasteners or specialist bolts, operating in a market estimated at $4.5 billion a year.

Most analysts said a sale was most likely to work if B/E Aerospace split the interiors business from distribution. And several researchers, including Oppenheimer, said the abrupt weekend announcement suggested talks were already under way.

B/E Aerospace shares have risen 40 percent in the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, up 17.8 pct.

Several brokers raised their price targets, while noting aerospace acquisitions are looking expensive as commercial suppliers ride a wave of orders and increases in production.

B/E Aerospace shares trade at 19.1 times this year's forecast earnings, compared with an average multiple of 16.3 for its industry peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, which has net debt of $1.6 billion, has an enterprise value of 11.6 times its forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, giving it a premium over the sector average of 10.2, according to the data.

Scott Thompson, who heads PricewaterhouseCoopers' aerospace and defence coverage, said the announcement from B/E underscored growing interest in acquisition and mergers.

"We see things heating up," said Thompson, who put out a study last week predicting increased M&A activity this year.

"The commercial side is booming and companies are making a lot of money. They're looking to make an investment, although it's also very expensive," he said.

B/E Aerospace said it had hired Citigroup Inc to advise it on the strategy review. It said it had no timetable for a decision and could not guarantee it would lead to a sale. (Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan, Cyril Altmeyer, Andrea Shalal, Writing by Victoria Bryan, Tim Hepher,; Editing by Erica Billingham)