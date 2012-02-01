UPDATE 1-B/E Aerospace Q4 beats forecasts

Feb 1 - B/E Aerospace, the world's biggest supplier of aircraft cabin interiors, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, and reiterated its raised 2012 profit forecast citing higher expected aircraft deliveries and backlog.

Earlier this month, the company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.75 per share, up from its prior forecast of $2.65 a share.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.74 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the October-December quarter, the company's net income rose 83.7 percent to $57.3 million, or 56 cents a share.

Excluding costs related to acquisitions and 2010 debt repayment costs, the company posted earnings of 60 cents per share, which compared with an average analyst forecast of 56 cents.