Two security guards shot dead at B2Gold Philippines mine

VANCOUVER Feb 11 Two security guards at B2Gold
Corp's Masbate gold mine in the Philippines have been
shot dead, the small Canadian gold mining company said on
Wednesday, eight months after a security guard was shot dead at
the same mine.
The two guards, employees of mine security contractor Kublai
Khan Security Services, were found fatally shot at their guard
post, B2Gold said in a statement. Masbate is Vancouver-based
B2Gold's biggest gold mine.
B2Gold was not immediately available for comment. Its stock
was down 4 percent at C$2.13 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company's statement said police are investigating the
shooting, which took place early on Wednesday morning local time
at the mine, which is located on the island of Masbate, about
350 km (220 miles) south of Manila.
In June last year a security guard from the same contractor
was shot dead by a fellow security employee following an
altercation.
The Masbate mine produced 186,195 ounces of gold in 2014.
The company also owns two mines in Nicaragua.
