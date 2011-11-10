UPDATE 1-B2Gold Q3 profit up on strong gold prices

(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 B2Gold Corp's
third-quarter adjusted profit more than doubled, helped by
higher production and strong prices.
The Canadian gold producer, which has two mines in Nicaragua
-- La Libertad and Limon -- said the gold production was 34,303
ounces at an operating cash cost of $529 per ounce, compared
with 30,675 ounces at $517 per ounce, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based
company's net profit in the quarter was $18.3 million, or 5
cents a share, compared with $8.8 million, or 3 cents a share,
last year.
Gold revenue rose 26 percent to $50.5 million. The company
sold 29,672 ounces at an average price of $1,701 per ounce,
while it sold 32,300 ounces at $1,244 per ounce last year.
Shares of the company were down 1 Canadian cent at C$3.89 in
early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)