UPDATE 1-B2Gold expects production to rise over next two years

July 10 B2Gold Corp's second-quarter
production was nearly flat but the Canadian gold producer
expects output to increase over the next two years as ore grade
improves.
The company, which has two mines in Nicaragua , expects to
produce 185,000 ounces of gold in 2013 and 200,000 ounces in
2014.
Cash costs are also expected to improve, the company said in
a statement.
The company produced 36,803 ounces of gold in the quarter,
up slightly from 36,760 ounces a year earlier.
Gold revenue rose 5 percent to $57.3 million. Average
realized gold price in the quarter rose 6 percent to $1,599 per
ounce.
B2Gold continues to expect production of about 150,000
ounces to 160,000 ounces of gold for the year, at a cash cost of
about $590 to $625 per ounce.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
C$1.25 billion, closed at C$3.34 on Monday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.