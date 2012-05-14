UPDATE 1-B2Gold profit rises on higher gold prices

May 14 Canadian miner B2Gold Corp posted a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher gold prices.

First-quarter net income rose to $14.6 million, or 4 cents per share, from $11.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Gold production in the quarter was 34,602 ounces, marginally down from 34,733 ounces it produced last year. Gold prices rose 22 percent to average $1,690 per ounce during the first quarter from the year-ago period.

Gold revenue rose 19 percent to $63.9 million.

B2Gold shares closed at C$3.19 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.