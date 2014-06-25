Security guard shot dead at B2Gold Philippine gold project

June 25 B2Gold Corp, a small Canadian gold mining company, said on Wednesday a security guard at its Masbate gold project in the Philippines had been shot dead by a fellow security employee following an altercation between the two.

The shooting took place on June 19, B2Gold said. The security guards work for Kublai Khan Security Services, a contractor at the gold project.

A suspect is in police custody and a full investigation is taking place, the Vancouver-based company said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)