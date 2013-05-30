BA emergency landing down to engine shutdown -NTSB

LONDON May 30 The British Airways
plane that made an emergency landing at London's Heathrow
airport on Friday was forced to land after pilots shut down one
engine, while the other caught fire, an American accident
investigation team said.
The cowls, or coverings, on both the U.S. made IAE V2500
engines on the Airbus A319 fell on the runway as the
plane took off for Oslo last Friday morning, said the U.S.
National Transport Safety Board (NTSB).
The pilots reported that they had shut down one engine,
there was a fuel leak, and that they were returning, the NTSB
said on its website.
The NTSB added that the pilots subsequently reported that
the second engine was on fire.
All 75 passengers and five crew members were unharmed after
having been evacuated from the aircraft down emergency chutes on
landing.
BA's A319s are powered by two IAE V2500 engines made by the
International Aero Engines consortium, part-owned by Pratt &
Whitney parent UTC.