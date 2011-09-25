Southern California grocery workers approve labor deal

* Deal averts threat of first strike since 2003

* Union says deal protects health care

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Union workers at Southern California Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons grocery stores have voted to ratify a new labor contract, averting a threatened strike in the highly competitive region.

The term of the newly approved contract, which covers some 62,000 union employees, stretches from March 7, 2011, to March 2, 2014, the United Food and Commercial Workers union said late on Saturday. Members voted on the agreement Friday and Saturday.

The union last week canceled the supermarket workers' extended contract. That move cleared the way for members to strike and successfully broke an impasse over medical benefits and pay.

"This deal protects our members' health care and pension, and provides modest increases in wages," Rick Icaza, president of the UFCW Local 770, said in a statement.

The covered workers are employed by the three largest publicly held U.S. supermarket chains.

Kroger Co (KR.N) owns Ralphs, Safeway Inc SWY.N is the parent of Vons, and Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) operates Albertsons stores.

Southern California is considered one of the most competitive and trend-setting food retail markets in the country.

The union grocers here compete with a variety of nonunion retailers, ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) to dollar stores and ethnic grocers.

Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons were involved in a bitter 141-day strike in Southern California that spanned 2003 and 2004.

That strike stands as the longest work stoppage in the history of the U.S. grocery industry. It cost an estimated $1.5 billion in lost sales to competitors and permanently shifted the loyalties of some shoppers. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Maureen Bavdek)