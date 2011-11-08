EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed as Italy, Greece eyed

* Chile's IPSA signals could be overbought

* Italy's Silvio Berlusconi under pressure to resign

* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.34 pct, Chile's IPSA up 0.71 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Latin American stocks were mixed early on Tuesday as investors looked to Greece and Italy for definition on a euro zone sovereign debt crisis, although wariness kept gains uneven across the region.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS moved up 0.6 percent for a potential fifth straight session of gains -- what would be the MSCI's best such stretch since the end of October.

Global markets, including European shares and U.S. stock index futures, rose as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's reform-shy government teetered on the brink.

Italy is the euro zone's third-largest economy, and Berlusconi has faced massive pressure to resign, including from markets that doubt his ability to grapple with a massive debt burden. [ID:nL6E7M82XF]

Nor is Greece out of the woods yet. That country's leaders are struggling to put together a national unity government to save Greece's finances and end the chaos threatening the euro. [ID:nL6E7M80BI]

"We're now seeing a moment of definition," said Dany Rappaport, partner at Sao Paulo's InvestPort.

While an end to the euro area debt crisis remains far off, he added, markets could soon get more clarity.

"In the absence of news, investors are looking at valuations," Rappaport said, noting that Brazilian stocks are now comparatively cheap.

Brazilian stocks are down more than 14 percent for the year, worse than regional peers such as Chile and Mexico despite projected economic growth of more than 3 percent this year.

"We're still in the early stages" of a recovery in stocks, he said. A rally could gain more momentum as foreign investors and retail Brazilian investors return to stocks.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index gave up early gains to drop 0.31 percent as state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ), a market heavyweight, reversed an advance to fall 0.18 percent in the early afternoon.

Leading gains in Sao Paulo were commodities companies. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) put on 0.73 percent. Common shares of Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gained 0.87 percent.

Shares of Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), the country's largest private sector bank by assets, weighed, dropped 1.01 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA advanced 0.91 percent, adding to gains in the previous session.

But that gain took the IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, back into overbought territory, signaling that the rally could end soon.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led gains with an advance of 0.82 percent.

Mexico's IPC .MXX added 0.4 percent shortly after opening, hitting a better than one-week high.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)