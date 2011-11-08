EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on news of Berlusconi exit

* Mexican stocks rise to seven-month high

* Key moving average crosses could bode for more gains

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.28 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.88 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's offer to step down eased concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.55 percent as Mexican stocks closed at a seven-month high.

The MSCI index has rallied about 22 percent since early October on hopes Europe will beef up its rescue funds and contain concerns its sovereign debt troubles could cause another global financial crisis.

Italian bond yields hit a record high on Tuesday amid worries the interest rates charged to Europe's third biggest economy could force Italy to seek a bailout that Europe cannot afford.

But global stock markets got a lift from news Berlusconi offered to resign following a budget reform vote later this month. [ID:nL6E7M8152]

Analysts said investors are hoping the resignation of Berlusconi will pave the way for a leader who will be more successful in tackling the country's debt problems.

"The market is betting that Italy can control the situation and not end up in the same situation as Greece," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Redemptions from U.S.-based Latin American focused mutual funds slowed to a trickle last week as fears about Europe eased, according to data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 0.88 percent to close at its highest since April.

Fuentes said a 13 percent advance of the IPC since early October had opened up the path for a 4 percent or more rally to a new record high by the end of the year.

An array of technical "buy" signals have supported Latin American stocks since October.

The IPC's 50-day exponential moving average is poised to cross above its 200-day average. A confirmation of that cross could add to confidence that the recent rally has more room to run, analysts said.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 0.62 percent to its highest level since early August as retailer Cencosud CEN.SN climbed 1.18 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP pared losses, but its earlier closing time compared to New York and Mexico meant it was left out of much of a late session rally.

The Bovespa edged down 0.29 percent as state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) slid 1.19 percent and Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gave up 0.45 percent.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)