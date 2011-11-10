EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound, but euro zone fears gnaw

* Italy pays highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-mo debt
* MSCI struggles to recover 14-day SMA support
* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.04 pct, Chile's IPSA up 0.67 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Latin American shares
followed global markets higher on Thursday, rebounding from a
plunge in the previous session even as investors still worried
that Italy's massive debt level could threaten the euro zone.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS added
0.66 percent after sinking in the previous session for its
worst day since the start of November.
The MSCI closed below its 14-day simple moving average on
Wednesday for the first time in more than a month and struggled
to break back above that level on Thursday.
Stocks in Europe also rose, and stock index futures in the
United States pointed to a higher opening.
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt on Thursday, and although there was relief the sale went
smoothly, worries remained that Italy's borrowing costs were
unsustainable. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]
While a euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets
for two years on fears of slower global growth, Italy's debt
levels are a bigger threat to the 17-nation monetary union than
those of previous rescue recipients Greece, Ireland and
Portugal.
"You're in a complex global situation that's not going to
get resolved in six months or a year," said Alexandre Ghirghi
of Sao Paulo's Metodo Investimentos.
The issues in Europe could take another three years to
stabilize, he said, leading to volatility for years yet.
"What could disconnect us from this would be flows from
abroad into the market" in Brazil, he said. But with volumes
relatively weak in recent sessions, that looks unlikely to
happen soon, Ghirghi noted.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.04 percent
after its worst single-day percentage performance since the
beginning of October and closing below its 14-day simple moving
average for the first time in nearly a month.
Commodities companies led gains in Sao Paulo, with
preferred shares of heavyweight oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) rising 1.86 percent as crude oil CLc1 added 1.82
percent. Petrobras' (PETR3.SA) common stock moved up 1.98
percent.
Shares of miner Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, advanced 1.48 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA put on 0.67 percent after its
drop in the previous session erased nearly two sessions of
gains.
Retail stocks were among those leading the advance, with
Falabella FAL.SN climbing 0.79 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN
1.41 percent.
