EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound, but euro zone fears gnaw

* Italy pays highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-mo debt

* MSCI struggles to recover 14-day SMA support

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.04 pct, Chile's IPSA up 0.67 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Latin American shares followed global markets higher on Thursday, rebounding from a plunge in the previous session even as investors still worried that Italy's massive debt level could threaten the euro zone.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS added 0.66 percent after sinking in the previous session for its worst day since the start of November.

The MSCI closed below its 14-day simple moving average on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month and struggled to break back above that level on Thursday.

Stocks in Europe also rose, and stock index futures in the United States pointed to a higher opening.

Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month debt on Thursday, and although there was relief the sale went smoothly, worries remained that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]

While a euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years on fears of slower global growth, Italy's debt levels are a bigger threat to the 17-nation monetary union than those of previous rescue recipients Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"You're in a complex global situation that's not going to get resolved in six months or a year," said Alexandre Ghirghi of Sao Paulo's Metodo Investimentos.

The issues in Europe could take another three years to stabilize, he said, leading to volatility for years yet.

"What could disconnect us from this would be flows from abroad into the market" in Brazil, he said. But with volumes relatively weak in recent sessions, that looks unlikely to happen soon, Ghirghi noted.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.04 percent after its worst single-day percentage performance since the beginning of October and closing below its 14-day simple moving average for the first time in nearly a month.

Commodities companies led gains in Sao Paulo, with preferred shares of heavyweight oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) rising 1.86 percent as crude oil CLc1 added 1.82 percent. Petrobras' ( PETR3.SA ) common stock moved up 1.98 percent.

Shares of miner Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, advanced 1.48 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA put on 0.67 percent after its drop in the previous session erased nearly two sessions of gains.

Retail stocks were among those leading the advance, with Falabella FAL.SN climbing 0.79 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN 1.41 percent.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)