EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as euro zone worries linger

  

 * Italy pays highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-mo debt
 * Brazil's Bovespa off 0.4 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.17 pct
 (Updates through close)
 By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez
 MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Latin American
stocks slipped on Thursday as investors saw little prospect of
a quick solution to a euro zone sovereign debt crisis now
threatening to engulf Italy.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped
0.86 percent, falling for the second straight day, unable to
regain support at the 14-day simple moving average eroded in
the previous session.
 After rallying about 22 percent since early October on
hopes Europe would bolster rescue funds and ease fears of
further contagion, the MSCI index has pulled back more than 3
percent this week.
 "There is a certain sentiment that the situation in Italy
is very serious and could generate panic," said Rodolfo
Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.
 Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt on Thursday, and although there was relief the sale went
smoothly, worries remained that the country's borrowing costs
were unsustainable. For details, see [ID:nLDE71H0UY]
 The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has dragged on for two
years and stoked fears of slower global growth. Italy's debt
levels are seen as a bigger threat to the 17-nation monetary
union than the debt of Greece, Ireland and Portugal, which
received bailouts.
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Italian debt falling due over the next 12 months:
link.reuters.com/vez84s
Maturity schedule for European debt:
r.reuters.com/pyv42s
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.17 percent after
tumbling in the previous session.
 Shares of retail and financial company Grupo Elektra
(ELEKTRA.MX) climbed 6.59 percent, helping lead gainers, and
market heavyweight America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's
largest telecommunications companies, added 0.29 percent.
 Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP slipped 0.40 percent,
a third straight session of declines, a day after posting its
worst single-day drop since early October.
 Preferred shares of oil heavyweight Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
led gains, rising 1.08 percent as crude oil CLc1 added 2
percent. Petrobras' common stock (PETR3.SA) moved up 1.08
percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 0.05 percent as industrial
conglomerate Copec COP.SN declined 1.21 percent.
 After pressure from international markets Italy moved
forward to a national unity government, following Greece's lead
in finding a respected technocrat to head the country and push
painful economic reforms. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]
  "There is still a lot of uncertainty about Europe, the
eventual impact it will have on global economies, and how they
will resolve it," said Sergio Garcia, an analyst at Value, a
brokerage in Mexico City.
 "There are speculative investors, investors looking for
short-term opportunities," he added. "But if you look at what's
going on in the markets, there is no definitive tendency."
 (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

