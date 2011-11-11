EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump but gains seen vulnerable

* Italian Senate approved austerity steps
* Volatility seen until euro zone debt crisis done
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.14 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.57 pct
(Updates prices to close, adds quote)
By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 11 Latin American
stocks climbed on Friday amid expectations Italy's budget
measures may help stem a euro zone debt crisis, but analysts
said unanswered questions meant any gains were vulnerable.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped
3.03 percent, reversing a dip in the previous session and
crossing back above the index's 14-day simple moving average.
The gain also helped the MSCI turn around a lackluster week
to advance 0.7 percent.
Italy's Senate approved a new budget law on Friday,
clearing the way for lower house approval of an austerity
package and the formation of an emergency government to replace
that of outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]
The country's 10-year bond yields this week shot past 7
percent, a level many observers consider unsustainable as
rising interest costs on debt force cuts in public services.
But with the 10-year bond yields easing on Friday, investors
around the world bought higher-risk assets.
"We're following gains abroad," said Roni Lacerda, a fund
manager with Mercatto Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "We're
still very closely tied to the European crisis."
But with so many questions still surrounding the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis -- which has seen rescue packages
crafted for Greece, Ireland and Portugal so far -- analysts
said markets were struggling to post consistent gains.
"Volume is just feeble, there is no real appetite to buy,"
said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in
Mexico City.
"The market is trading on pure expectations, but there is
no certainty that these hopes will come to pass," Cervantes
said.
U.S.-based mutual funds focused on Latin America saw their
first inflows in 11 weeks in the week ending Nov. 9, according
to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, with a net
$13.8 million in new investments.
But analysts warned the new focus on Italy could keep
investors from continuing to pour more money into Latin
American stocks.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 2.57 percent on Friday
bouncing back after a sharp fall earlier in the session
prompted by the news of Interior Minister Francisco Blake's
death in a helicopter crash. [ID:nN1E7AA12J]
"The market was impacted for a moment with the passing of
Blake, nevertheless the accords in Italy had a stronger
(impact)," said Gerardo Copca, an analyst at MetAnalisis in
Mexico City.
The index gained 2.36 percent for the week.
Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico
GMEXCOB.MX led gains advancing 3.14 percent. Cement maker
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) jumped 5.24 percent, helped by hopes it will
be able to sell assets to pare down its heavy debt burden.
[ID:nN1E7A90T3]
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 2.14
percent, breaking above its 14-day simple moving average,
retracing the week's losses to dip just 0.21 percent.
Weak volumes in recent sessions have highlighted a lack of
investor conviction.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) added 2.09 percent as the company's common stock
(PETR3.SA) moved up 1.49 percent.
Mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, added 1.32 percent.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA put on 1.15 percent
for a 1.60 percent weekly advance.
Banco Santander Chile STG.SN climbed 2.48 percent.