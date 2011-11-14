EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on Europe worries

* Brazil banks gain as government loosens credit curbs

* Brazil Bovespa off 0.49 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.29 pct (Updates prices to close)

By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 Latin American stocks slipped on Monday as worries grew the euro zone measures to stem a widening debt crisis will not be enough to prevent the region from falling into recession,

While respected economists took the helm in Italy and Greece, markets remained uncertain either country -- the former the euro zone's third biggest economy -- could handle its unwieldy debt load.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Europe faced its "toughest hour since World War Two." She urged her party to set aside its misgivings about the euro and accept closer political integration as a solution to the bloc's deepening debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nLDE7AD01R]

"The markets worry that these types of solutions are going to take a lot of time," said Luis Rodriguez, analyst at Mexico City brokerage Finamex. "What we need right now is an intervention that's going to recover market confidence."

Nor did data improve the global mood. Euro zone industrial production fell 2 percent in September, pointing to a sharp contraction toward the end of the year and a growing threat of a fall back into recession. [ID:nL5E7ME1RE]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1.54 percent, eroding support at the 14-day simple moving average.

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, boosting fears the global economy could struggle for years as developed nations try to reduce heavy debt loads. Slower economic expansion abroad could brake demand for exports from Latin America, including key materials soy, iron and copper, as well as drawing investors away from riskier emerging market assets.

"The doubt for the next few years will be whether (European austerity measures) have a bigger effect on debt levels or on growth," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

"The structural situation for Europe right now is a slowdown," Perfeito said, adding that he doesn't see the euro zone collapsing.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.29 percent after gaining sharply in the last session to a seven-month high.

Shares of leading retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX lost 1.03 percent, with beverage and retail company Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) off 3.0 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slipped 0.49 percent, after rising sharply in the last session.

Brazilian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday, and volumes were weak on Monday as many traders took the day off for a four-day weekend.

"The market isn't in today, it's at the beach," Perfeito noted dryly.

Steelmakers gave ground. Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA ) lost 2.32 percent, Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) slid 2.82 percent and CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) slipped 1.7 percent.

Limiting losses, financial stocks climbed, with Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, up 3.39 percent, Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) rising 0.25 percent and Banco Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) gaining 1.47 percent.

The central bank on Friday allowed banks to set aside less capital for some consumer loans of up to five years, seeking to protect local credit markets from the impact of global financial turmoil. [ID:nN1E7AA1PI]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.28 percent, giving up some gains of the previous session. energy group EnersisENE.SN dropped 2.76 percent.