2011年 11月 16日 星期三 01:41 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Italy fears

  

 * Italy's high bond yields stoke fears of euro zone crisis
 * Brazil's Bovespa closed for holiday
 * Mexico's IPC off 0.45, Chile's IPSA down 0.28 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 Latin American stocks
slipped on Tuesday after Italy's bond yields shot to levels
seen as unsustainable, stoking worries European policymakers
would be unable to reign in the sovereign debt crisis.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
declined 0.51 percent in a second straight day of losses. The
gauge has pulled back about 5 percent from a nearly 2-month
high hit at the end of October.
 Trading was lighter than usual with Brazil's Bovespa stock
index closed for a national holiday.
 Fanning euro zone worries, yields on Italy's 10-year bond
prices jumped past 7 percent, a rate that could signal the euro
zone's third biggest economy could need a bailout.
[ID:nL5E7ME4LJ]
 Meanwhile Spain issued short-term debt at yields not seen
in 14 years. [ID:nL5E7MF0WT]
 While Greece, Ireland and Portugal have all gotten
bailouts, economists are concerned that current EU rescue funds
would not be enough to prop up the much larger economies of
Spain and Italy.
 "There is concern about just how the European Central Bank
could rescue Spain or Italy. That is just a black hole sitting
out there," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in
Mexico City.
 Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged 0.45 percent lower after a
sharp drop in the previous session. Telecommunications giant
American Movil (AMXL.MX) fell 1.66 percent and retail and
financial company Grupo Electra (ELEKTRA.MX) lost 1.13
percent.
 Supporting Mexican stocks, data showed U.S. retail sales
rose in October, boding well for the nearly 80 percent of local
exports that Mexico sends to the United States. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]
 Recent losses were seen as mostly profit taking after a
strong rally in October drove the IPC up 14 percent to a
seven-month high last week.
 Swiss Bank UBS downgraded its weighting of Mexican shares
in a note published on Tuesday, saying the rally had made local
shares relatively expensive.
 In another sign that Mexico's stock market could be losing
some steam, the IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving average
convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross below its
9-day signal line for the first time since September.
 Further losses in the coming sessions could trigger that
"sell" signal, Gomez said.
 "I think we will be in standby in these upcoming months,
and if Europe takes a turn for the worse, we could see negative
moves by the end of the year or early next year," Gomez said.
 UBS recommended increasing holdings of Peruvian stocks,
noting fading political risks following the election of
left-wing President Ollanta Humala this summer.
 Humala's victory shook financial markets earlier this year
as investors feared he would step up state control in the
economy, but he has largely governed as a moderate and has
attracted some $15 billion in pledged investments.
 Peru's IGRA stock index .IGRA traded flat. The index,
which is often much more volatile than Mexican stocks, has only
advanced about 12 percent since early October off a one-year
low.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.52 percent with
retailer Falabella FAL.SN declining 1.05 percent.
  Later on Tuesday, Chile's central bank is widely seen
holding its key rate steady at 5.25 percent for a fifth month
running. [ID:nN1E7AE04S]

