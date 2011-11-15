EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks wobble between US data, EU woes

* UBS advises to cut Mexico exposure, add Peru

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 Latin American stocks wobbled on Tuesday as solid U.S. data was offset by concerns about Europe's debt crisis as Italian bond yields shot up to levels seen as unsustainable.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.1 percent following sharp losses in the previous session. The gauge has pulled back about 4 percent from a nearly 2-month high hit at the end of October.

Trading volume across the region was lighter than normal, with Brazil, Latin America's biggest equity market, closed for a holiday. Stocks in Mexico and Chile rose.

Data showed U.S. retail sales rose in October, boding well for the nearly 80 percent of local exports that Mexico sends to the United States. Factory activity in New York state also surprisingly picked up in November. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]

"The data in the United States came out very good, and that has helped the market. But volatility will continue as long as the news from Europe fluctuates," said Fernando Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.

Fanning euro zone worries, yields on Italy's 10-year bond prices jumped past 7 percent, a rate that could signal the euro zone's third biggest economy could need a bailout. [ID:nL5E7ME4LJ]

Spain on Tuesday issued new short-term debt at yields not seen in 14 years. [ID:nL5E7MF0WT]

While Greece, Ireland and Portugal have all received bailouts, economists are concerned that current European Union rescue funds would not be enough to prop up the much larger economies of Spain and Italy.

If the European debt crisis engulfs those two economies, it could spur a global financial panic that would drag down growth around the world.

"There is concern about just how the European Central Bank could rescue Spain or Italy. That is just a black hole sitting out there," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.6 percent as bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) rose 2.97 percent and miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) added 2.45 percent.

Telecommunications giant American Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 0.97 percent.

Recent losses were seen as mostly profit taking after a strong rally in October helped drive the IPC up 14 percent to a seven-month high last week.

Swiss Bank UBS downgraded its weighting of Mexican shares in a note published on Tuesday, saying the rally had made local shares relatively expensive.

Analysts said concerns about Europe could mute further gains ahead.

"I think we will be in standby in these upcoming months, and if Europe takes a turn for the worse, we could see negative moves by the end of the year or early next year," Gomez said.

UBS recommended increasing holdings of Peruvian stocks, noting fading political risks following the election of left-wing President Ollanta Humala this summer.

Humala's victory shook financial markets earlier this year as investors feared he would step up state control in the economy, but he has largely governed as a moderate and has attracted some $15 billion in pledged investments.

Peru's IGRA stock index .IGRA traded flat. The index, which is often much more volatile than Mexican stocks, has only advanced about 12 percent since early October off a one-year low.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.53 percent as airline LAN LAN.SN added 2.38 percent. (Additional reporting by Lizbeth Salazar; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)