EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound, rally seen intact

* Recent losses due to profit-taking, further gains seen

* Investors eye euro zone yields, new Italian government

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.6 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1.16 pct (Recasts)

By Michael O'Boyle and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Latin American stocks largely shook off early losses on Wednesday, helped by hopes a new Italian government could ease concerns about Europe's debt crisis, as analysts eyed a rally into year-end.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS pared early losses to trade flat. The index has slipped about 3 percent this month after a near-17 percent rally in October.

Brazilian stocks pulled out of negative territory as the euro EUR= trimmed most of its losses against the dollar and commodities prices turned higher, lifting the shares of Brazilian oil and iron producers.

Mexican stocks stayed mired in negative territory a day after UBS recommended cutting exposure to the country, saying equities there had become relatively expensive after closing last week at a seven-month high.

But bullish crossovers of moving averages still boded for further gains, said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"The market is still within its rally that started in October," Galvan said. "We could even hit a new record high before the end of the year."

Mexico's benchmark IPC index is about 5 percent off a record high hit in January.

In a sign that recent losses in Mexico may be more driven by profit-taking than any new investor panic, volume has been higher on days of gains and lower on days with losses this month.

Weighing on markets around the world on Wednesday, bond yields in Italy, France, the Netherlands and Austria rose as investors feared Europe's debt crisis could spread to bigger economies than those of Greece, Ireland and Portugal. [ID:nL5E7MF410] and [ID:nL5E7MG265]

Italy formed a new technocrat government on Wednesday and analysts said it could help ease concerns that the euro zone's third-biggest economy will need a bailout. [ID:nL5E7MG0PF]

"Italy has been seeing a crisis of confidence, a crisis in its credibility, but the formation of the new government is providing the condition to eliminate this risk," Galvan said.

Also supporting stocks were signs that the U.S. economy is improving. Data showed U.S. industrial output rebounded strongly last month as factories ramped up output. The United States is one of Latin America's top trading partners.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.6 percent, reversing early losses and climbing back above its 14-day simple moving average.

Energy firm OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) added 2.53 percent while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gained 1.05 percent.

Analysts in Brazil said stocks would remain vulnerable to further concerns about Europe, but that equities could still manage to add to their October surge before year end.

"We think (the Bovespa) will improve, but the end-of-the-year performance will rely heavily on the next steps in the resolution of the European crisis," said Andre Paes, head of equity strategy at Infinity Asset Management in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.16 percent as telecommunications firm America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) shed 2.19 percent.

In a sign that stocks are overbought and could trade sideways in coming sessions, the IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross below its 9-day signal line for the first time since September.

The Bovespa generated a similar signal, suggesting Brazilian stocks were also overbought.

But the signals from the MACD were outweighed by bullish signs from moving averages, like last week's cross of the IPC's 50-day exponential moving average above its 200-day average, Galvan said.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.2 percent, with the IPSA's MACD also showing stocks were overbought, as Banco de Chile CHI.SN added 3.47 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dan Grebler)