EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks off on euro zone, but US data help

* Spanish, French bond yields rise, contagion fears spread
* U.S. jobless claims, home permits better than expected
* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.54 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.32 pct
By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 Latin American
stocks broadly fell on Thursday as rising Spanish and French
bond yields stoked fears a euro zone debt crisis is widening,
but stronger-than-expected U.S. data boosted Mexican equities.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up
0.81 percent after having touched a one-week low in the
morning.
Spanish bond yields rose to their highest since 1997 and
are barely below the 7 percent level widely viewed as
unsustainable for public finances, as a bond auction in Paris
reflected growing concerns France is getting dragged deeper
into the crisis. [ID:nL5E7MH0XN]
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for
two years now, with investors worried about a drag on global
growth that could in turn lower demand for Latin American
commodities exports and increase global risk aversion.
But new U.S. jobless benefit claims hit a seven-month low
last week, while permits for future home construction rebounded
strongly last month, bolstering views the world's biggest
economy was gaining traction. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
The United States is a major Latin American trading
partner, consuming the lion's share of Mexican exports.
Still, until the euro zone solves its problems for the
long-term, markets will stay volatile and ultimately trade
sideways, said Carlos Camacho, a fund manager with GAP Asset
Management in Rio de Janeiro who helps oversee 4 billion reais
(about $2.26 billion) in assets.
"This changes nothing. The worries remain the same," he
said. "The outlook for Europe keeps deteriorating."
The approaching year-end doesn't help, he added. "There's a
lot of doubt... no one's inclined to commit themselves."
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gave up 0.54 percent,
paring a steeper drop in early trading as the Bovespa struggled
to retake support at the 14-day simple moving average.
Shares of mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's
largest producer of iron ore, dragged the index lower with a
fall of 0.83 percent.
Helping limit losses, exchange operator BM&FBovespa
(BVMF3.SA) advanced 2.39 percent. Local media reported on
Thursday that the government was weighing the removal of a
financial transactions tax on foreign stock purchases.
[ID:nS1E78T049C]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 0.32 percent, moving back
above its 14-day simple moving average. The index closed below
that level in the previous session for the first time since
early October.
Shares of heavyweight America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the
world's largest telecommunications companies, led gains with an
advance of 0.36 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gave up 0.79 percent,
potentially capping two sessions of gains.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN lost 0.56 percent,
dragging the IPSA lower.
($1=1.7709 reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)