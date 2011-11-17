EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall to three-week low

* Spanish, French bond yields rise, contagion fears spread

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Latin American stocks slid to a three-week low on Thursday as concerns about rising bond yields in Europe and slow progress in cutting U.S. debt stoked fears of a global economic slowdown.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up 2.32 percent and is heading to its biggest weekly slump since markets rallied in October on hopes euro zone policy leaders could come up with a speedy solution to stem the crisis.

"The situation in Europe is very complicated and I don't know that it's going to get better in the short term," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City.

Spanish bond yields rose to their highest since 1997 and are barely below the 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable for public finances. A bond auction in Paris reflected growing concerns France is being dragged into the crisis. [ID:nL5E7MH0XN]

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, with investors worried about a drag on global growth that could in turn lower demand for Latin American commodities exports and increase global risk aversion.

Until the euro zone solves its problems, markets will stay volatile and ultimately trade sideways, said Carlos Camacho, a fund manager with GAP Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro who helps oversee 4 billion reais (about $2.26 billion) in assets.

"The worries remain the same," he said. "The outlook for Europe keeps deteriorating."

The approaching year-end does not help, he added. "There's a lot of doubt... no one's inclined to commit themselves."

Beyond Europe, an apparent lack of progress from a U.S. congressional committee meant to formulate deficit cuts has spurred investor worry.

"If they don't come up with an agreement to make cuts it would be really negative for Mexico," Alonso said.

Slightly over three-quarters of all Mexican exports go to the United States. If the deficit talks fall flat, credit ratings agencies may cut their view on the bankability of the world's largest economy, Alonso said, further damaging markets.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 1.63 percent, below its 14-day simple moving average.

Shares of heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, led declines falling 1.60 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gave up 2.68 percent, sinking below the 14-day simple moving average.

Shares of mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, dragged the index down with a fall of 2.20 percent.

Helping limit losses, exchange operator BM&FBovespa ( BVMF3.SA ) advanced 2.19 percent. Local media reported on Thursday that the government was weighing the removal of a financial transactions tax on foreign stock purchases. [ID:nS1E78T049C]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gave up 1.79 percent, potentially capping two sessions of gains. Diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN lost 4.05 percent, dragging the IPSA lower. ($1=1.7709 reais) (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Dan Grebler)