TAKE-A-LOOK- Challenges for Peru mining investments

Peru's leftist President Ollanta Humala signed three bills raising taxes and royalties on the lucrative mining sector into law Wednesday, marking the latest mining-related legislative change in the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and sixth-largest gold producer.

And apart from the changing political landscape, strikes continue to pose a challenge to mine operators in Peru. On Thursday a stoppage at Freeport McMoran's ( FCX.N ) Cerro Verde mine followed strikes there earlier this month and surging profits by miners have led workers at mines from Chile to Indonesia to hold walkouts and press for pay increases this year.

