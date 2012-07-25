UPDATE 2-Heathrow to cope with growing Olympics influx-CEO

* H1 earnings up 8.8 pct to 555.2 mln stg
* Revenue up 8.4 pct to 1.16 bln stg
* To invest 3 bln stg over next 5 yrs
* CEO says ready to cope with peak Olympic arrivals
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, July 25 Heathrow airport operator BAA
has coped well with the influx of passengers flying into London
for the Olympics and is confident it will handle the busiest day
of Games flight arrivals so far on Thursday, its CEO said.
London Heathrow - Europe's busiest airport - expects to
handle around 250,000 passengers on Thursday, including around
125,000 arrivals. Some 1,200 athletes are due to fly into
Heathrow as part of around 4,000 Games-related arrivals.
"In terms of the Olympics it's been a case of so far so
good," said BAA chief executive Colin Matthews, who has called
the London Games Britain's biggest peacetime transport
challenge.
"Thursday will be the busiest day of the lot for arrivals
and we are prepared ... as we will be for the very concentrated
demand we expect on August 13 which is the day after the closing
ceremony and then for the Paralympics."
Earlier on Wednesday the PCS union called off a planned
strike by UK border force staff.
The British government, which has drafted in more staff to
man immigration desks during the Olympics, had sought an
injunction to stop the planned border force strike.
Earlier this year passengers arriving at Heathrow suffered
lengthy delays at passport control and complained of unmanned
border control desks and the failure of iris scanners brought in
to speed up the processing of arrivals.
Matthews said BAA's handling of the Olympics influx proved
its crisis management processes have improved over the last 18
months.
The airport was criticised in December 2010 after its
runways were closed and hundreds of flights were cancelled due
to snowfall and freezing conditions.
EARNINGS UP
Earlier on Wednesday BAA posted an 8.8 percent rise in
first-half profit, squeezing more growth from its busy Heathrow
hub.
The business, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial,
reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 555.2 million pounds ($862.03 million)
in the six months to the end of June with revenue up 8.4 percent
at 1.16 billion pounds.
Revenue was boosted by higher airline fees and a 2.4 percent
rise in retail income, it said.
Heathrow handled 33.6 million passenger in the period - up
2.2 percent on the first half of last year - and helped by
strong north Atlantic traffic which increased 4.7 percent.
It expects to report full year EBITDA of 1.27 billion pounds
on revenues of around 2.5 billion pounds, in line with its
previous forecasts.
Shares in Ferrovial were flat at 8.407 euros by 1000 GMT,
valuing the company at around 6.16 billion euros.
BAA, which also owns Southampton airport in the south of
England, and Glasgow and Aberdeen airports in Scotland, said it
planned to spend 3 billion pounds over the next five years
further expanding Heathrow's terminal 5 and building a new
baggage handling system in terminal 3.
The operator completed the enforced sale of Edinburgh
airport earlier this year and will learn on Thursday whether its
appeal against a Competition Commission (CC) ruling that it has
to sell Stansted airport was successful .