New Issue-BAA Funding Limited sells $500 mln notes

BRIEF-GBM Resources executes deal with WCB Resources
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax
June 18 BAA Funding Limited on Monday sold $500 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBS, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, and HSBC were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BAA FUNDING LIMITED AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 06/25/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.928 FIRST PAY 12/25/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 2.525 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/25/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 215 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
ROSARIO, Argentina, Feb 16 When a boat carrying soy oil destined for India ran aground on the Parana River near Buenos Aires in late January, ships loaded with most of Argentina's grains exports were blocked for hours.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Atomico, which has spent the past decade proving startups can prosper outside Silicon Valley, said on Thursday it had closed Europe's largest standalone tech venture fund, a $765 million war chest that reflects the region's growing financing firepower.