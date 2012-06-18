版本:
New Issue-BAA Funding Limited sells $500 mln notes

June 18 BAA Funding Limited on Monday
sold $500 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    RBS, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, and HSBC were the active joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BAA FUNDING LIMITED 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/25/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.928   FIRST PAY   12/25/2012
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 2.525 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/25/2012
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 215 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

