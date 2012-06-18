New Issue-BAA Funding Limited sells $500 mln notes

June 18 BAA Funding Limited on Monday sold $500 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBS, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, and HSBC were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BAA FUNDING LIMITED AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 06/25/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.928 FIRST PAY 12/25/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 2.525 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/25/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 215 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A