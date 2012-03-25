Babcock wins contract to upgrade UK nuclear sub

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
March 26 British defence services group Babcock International Group has been awarded a 350 million pound contract to upgrade a Royal Navy nuclear deterrent submarine, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday. The deal to refit and refuel HMS Vengeance, of Britain's four nuclear-armed submarines, will sustain 1,000 jobs at Babcock in Plymouth, south west England, as well as a further 1,000 jobs in the supply chain, Hammond said. The upgrade is expected to take three and a half years, and will include the installation of improved missile launch equipment, upgraded computer systems and a new nuclear core to power the 15,000 tonne vessel. Work will start in the next few weeks on HMS Vengeance, which is the last of Britain's four ballistic missile submarines to undergo an overhaul.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees