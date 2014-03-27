BRIEF-Babcock to acquire Avincis for 920 mln stg

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) -

* Babcock Intnl group - acquisition

* Babcock International Group Plc - proposed acquisition of avincis group and fully underwritten 1,100 million pounds rights issue

* Babcock International Group Plc - acquisition will be funded through a fully underwritten rights issue of 5 new ordinary shares at 790 pence each for every 13 existing ordinary shares

* Babcock International Group Plc - deal for 920 million pounds (eur 1,100 million) from world helicopters s.à r.l.

* Babcock international group plc - combination of babcock and avincis will create a medium term revenue synergy opportunity

* Babcock international group plc - j.p. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole financial adviser in connection with acquisition and rights issue and sole sponsor in connection with rights issue