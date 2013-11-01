RLPC: Babson Capital Finance expands management team

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Babson Capital Finance, the
operating subsidiary of Babson Capital Management that provides
financing to middle market companies and specialized industries
globally, announced two additions to its management team as the
unit expands the depth and reach of its middle market platform.
Eric Lloyd, former head of market and institutional risk at
Wells Fargo, has joined Babson Capital Finance as head of
capital markets. Terry Harris, former managing partner and
co-founder of Certus Capital Partners, has joined as head of
portfolio management.
"These seasoned industry veterans will play critical roles
as we continue to expand our capabilities and build Babson
Capital Finance into a leading global finance company serving
middle-market companies worldwide," said Mike Hermsen, chief
executive officer of Babson Capital Finance, in a statement.
Babson Capital Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Babson
Capital Management, was formed in May to provide financing to
middle market companies. As reported, the formation of the
subsidiary consolidated the firm's existing global middle market
leveraged finance and energy finance investment teams into one
unified platform.
In his role as head of capital markets, Lloyd is tasked with
expanding and streamlining Babson Capital Finance's capital
raising efforts across the platform to build balance sheets
around the globe, Hermsen told Thomson Reuters LPC in an
interview Thursday.
As head of portfolio management, Harris, a credit expert,
will oversee investment selection and asset quality, as well as
manage portfolio diversification with underlying investors in
mind, Hermsen added.
Babson Capital Finance's origination efforts and investment
offerings focus on middle market and lower middle market
companies globally. Investment products include senior and
second-lien loans, unitranche, mezzanine debt and private equity
co-investments. The unit provides financing to mid-sized
companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia.
The subsidiary's business is distinct from Babson Capital's
global high-yield loan business, which focuses on broadly
syndicated and generally more liquid loans to larger U.S. and
European corporate borrowers.
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) is
the parent corporation of Babson Capital Management, a global
investment management firm.