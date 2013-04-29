Israel's Babylon Q1 profit, revenue rise; CEO to step down

TEL AVIV, April 29 Israeli translation software
provider Babylon posted sharply higher quarterly net
profit and revenue and the company's chief executive Alon
Carmeli said he would retire.
First-quarter net profit more than doubled to $11 million
from $4 million a year earlier while revenue jumped 59 percent
to $48 million, Babylon said on Monday.
Revenue from sources other than Google rose to 34
percent of total revenue in the quarter from 18 percent a year
earlier. Since the end of the quarter the company increased its
revenue from sources other than Google to over 50 percent.
"During this period we significantly strengthened our
strategic cooperation with Yahoo, while maintaining the
relationship between us and Google," Carmeli said. "We are
taking steps to diversify and widen the sources of revenues
together with developing new growth engines."
Last week Babylon announced a four-year cooperation
agreement with Yahoo in the Internet sector under which
the two companies will share in revenue from Internet
advertising.
Carmeli said that following 11 years in the company, of
which the last five years he served as CEO, he plans to retire
but will continue to serve on the company's board. He will
remain as CEO until a replacement is found.
Babylon, which provides translation of words, phrases,
documents and web pages in 77 languages, will set up a committee
to find candidates for the position.