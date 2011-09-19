BofA Asia-Pac fin sales head Dan McNicholas quits - source

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Bank of America Corp's head of financing sales in Asia-Pacific Dan McNicholas has left the firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

McNicholas left the firm on Monday, said the source, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Bank of America Corp declined comment. McNicholas could not be reached immediately. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)