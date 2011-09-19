UPDATE 1-BofA Asia-Pac fin sales head McNicholas quits-source

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Bank of America Corp's head of financing sales in Asia-Pacific Dan McNicholas has left the firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

McNicholas left the firm on Monday, said the source, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The prime broking veteran had joined the firm in May 2008 after spending more than four years at Lehman Brothers.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp's prime broking was ranked No 7 in a survey by industry tracker AsiaHedge released in May.

Bank of America Corp declined comment. McNicholas could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)