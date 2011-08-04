Pernod loses US appeal on Bacardi Havana Club rum

* No false advertising in Bacardi's Havana Club rum label

* Pernod mulls options, may appeal

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA) suffered a setback in a decades-old battle with rival Bacardi Ltd, as a court rejected its false advertising claim over Bacardi's sale of "Havana Club" rum in the United States.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said "no reasonable person" could believe Bacardi's rum is made in Cuba, as Pernod's is, because the label says it is made in Puerto Rico.

"The Havana Club label, taken as a whole, could not mislead any reasonable consumer about where Bacardi's rum is made," Circuit Judge Kent Jordan wrote for a three-judge panel.

Thursday's decision upholds a 2010 ruling from U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware.

Both companies sell Havana Club-branded rum -- Pernod outside the United States, and Bacardi within it. Pernod sold 3.48 million cases during its 2009/2010 fiscal year.

The U.S. legal battle over rights to the name began in 1994 when Bacardi applied for a U.S. trademark.

Pernod is considering whether to appeal Thursday's decision. It had presented a survey showing that 18 percent of consumers who looked at Bacardi's label thought that rum was made in Cuba or from Cuban ingredients.

"What is disappointing about the ruling is the panel of judges substituted its own impression for that of consumers," David Bernstein, a lawyer for Pernod, said in an interview.

Bacardi spokeswoman Patricia Neal said the 3rd Circuit decision supports Bacardi's "legitimate rights to use the Havana Club trademark and brand."

SEIZED BY CASTRO GOVERNMENT

Havana Club rum was developed by Cuba's Arechabala family, whose assets were seized by the government in 1960 after Fidel Castro took power.

By the mid-1990s, a Cuban company had partnered with Pernod to export Cuban-made rum under the Havana Club brand, except to the United States because of a U.S. trade embargo.

Bacardi has claimed it bought rights to the Havana Club trademark and remaining rum assets still owned by the Arechabala family in 1997.

Jordan wrote that while Bacardi's bottle uses the word "Havana Club" several times, including around the neck, "clearly legible type" on the back shows that the rum is "distilled and crafted in Puerto Rico.

"It appears that this false advertising dispute is a proxy for the real fight the parties want to have, which is over the right to the exclusive use of 'Havana Club' as a trademark," he wrote.

Ian FitzSimons, Pernod's general counsel, in a statement said: "We are determined to continue to fight for fair competition in the United States market where ownership of the 'Havana Club' trademark dates back to 1976."

Pernod Ricard USA is based in Purchase, New York, and Bacardi USA in Miami.

The case is Pernod Ricard USA LLC v. Bacardi USA LLC, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 10-2354. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gary Hill)