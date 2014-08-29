BRIEF-Bachem Holding reports H1 sales of 86.7 million CHF

Aug 29 BACHEM HOLDING AG : * Says H1 sales of 86.7 million chf (+8.2% in local currency) * Says H1 operating income advanced 28.8% to 16.4 million chf * Says H1 net income CHF 12.4 million versus CHF 10.4 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 16.4 million versus CHF 12.8 million year ago * Says confirms its FY 2014 guidance of sales and profit growth * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1tIVQeX] * Further company coverage