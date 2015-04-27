Badminton-Badminton star Lee Chong Wei banned eight months for doping

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia's former world number one Lee Chong Wei has received an eight-month sanction for an anti-doping violation, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

Lee tested positive for the banned anti-inflammatory agent dexamethasone at last year's world championships. The suspension was backdated, meaning Lee will eligible to compete again from May 1. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)