Badminton-Badminton star Lee Chong Wei banned eight months for doping

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia's former world number one Lee Chong Wei has received an eight-month sanction for an anti-doping violation, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.
Lee tested positive for the banned anti-inflammatory agent dexamethasone at last year's world championships. The suspension was backdated, meaning Lee will eligible to compete again from May 1. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.