UPDATE 1-Badminton-Lin bursts into semis, easy for Chong Wei

By Dave Thompson
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 9 Lin Dan
blasted his way past old rival Taufik Hidayat 21-18 21-8 on
Friday to earn a place in the semi-finals of the All England
badminton championships.
The Chinese is the world and Olympic champion, titles held
by Hidayat at his peak in the mid-2000s, but time has marched on
and the Indonesian has not beaten Lin in seven years.
Friday's defeat took their head-to-head record to 10-3 in
favour of the Chinese although for a time an upset looked
possible with both men going toe to toe in the first game.
Once Lin took the opener he quickly went 9-0 up in the
second with a series of powerful cross-court smashes that left
his opponent reeling.
Reminded of his long wait for a win against his Chinese
rival, Hidayat said: "Yes it was in 2005 when I was 25. Now I am
31, almost 32. It's sport. You have the generations".
Lin's main rival, title holder and world number one Lee
Chong Wei of Malaysia, breezed past unseeded Indonesian
Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka 21-9 21-11 in 27 minutes.
He now faces experienced South Korean Lee Hyun-il who
enjoyed a comfortable 21-15 21-13 triumph over unseeded
Malaysian Daren Liew.
Lin's semi-final opponent in his quest for a fifth All
England crown is seventh-seeded Japanese Kenichi Tago who upset
number three seed Chen Long of China 22-24 21-12 21-14.
In an enthralling women's singles encounter, top seed and
world champion Wang Yihan of China survived four match points to
edge out battling Tine Baun of Denmark 19-21 25-23 21-9.
"There's always a loser and a winner and I was just trying
to show what I was capable of," said Wang.
