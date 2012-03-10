Badminton-Chong Wei marches into All England final

Athletics-I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 10 World number one Lee Chong Wei battled past South Korea's Lee Hyun-il 21-19 21-18 on Saturday to claim a place in the final of the All England championships.
Chong Wei, seeking a hat-trick of title wins in the tournament, made errors on the way but eventually outlasted his eighth-seeded opponent to the joy of a large Malaysian contingent in the big crowd.
He told reporters: "My hand was a little bit painful. I woke up with it this morning but it will be fine for tomorrow."
Chong Wei's likely adversary is world and Olympic champion Lin Dan, who is seeking a fifth All England title, dating back to 2004.
Lin was in action later in the day against seventh-seeded Kenichi Tago of Japan.
The women's singles produced another mighty feat from world champion Wang Yihan who came from behind to beat Chinese compatriot Wang Shixian 20-22 21-18 21-18 in an 85-minute marathon.
In Friday's quarter-finals Wang Yihan had saved four match points before edging out Denmark's Tine Baun in another tough three-setter. (Editing by John Mehaffey; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more badminton)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.