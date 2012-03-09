Badminton-Lee targets triumphant return to London

BIRMINGHAM, March 9 Lee Chong Wei has recovered from the huge heartbreak of losing the world championship final by a whisker at Wembley Arena in London last August and the Olympics are firmly the focus as he seeks to bury the past.

In one of the sport's greatest ever matches, which is still talked about whenever keen followers of Badminton gather, the Malaysian world number one squandered two match points against China's Lin Dan and lost in three sets, 23-21 in the decider.

It was a devastating defeat for Lee, who despite his long-standing world number one ranking has still to taste world or Olympic gold.

He told a media conference after a second-round victory at the All England championships where he is defending his title: "It was a difficult period for me after the world championships until December.

"But once I won the Korean Open and the Malaysian Open in January, I have put the past behind me and my only aim is London 2012.

"Of course I was disappointed (at Wembley) when I was only one point away from victory but you have to look ahead now instead of looking back."

The Malaysian, a huge hero back home, is chasing a third All England title in succession and is on course for a fresh showdown with arch-rival Lin in what would be another dream final.

In quarter-final matches later on Friday, Lee was facing unseeded Indonesian Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka. World and Olympic champion Lin was playing a former world and Olympic titleholder, Taufik Hidayat, also of Indonesia.

