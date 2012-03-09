Badminton-Lee targets triumphant return to London

| BIRMINGHAM, March 9
Lee Chong Wei has
recovered from the huge heartbreak of losing the world
championship final by a whisker at Wembley Arena in London last
August and the Olympics are firmly the focus as he seeks to bury
the past.
In one of the sport's greatest ever matches, which is still
talked about whenever keen followers of Badminton gather, the
Malaysian world number one squandered two match points against
China's Lin Dan and lost in three sets, 23-21 in the decider.
It was a devastating defeat for Lee, who despite his
long-standing world number one ranking has still to taste world
or Olympic gold.
He told a media conference after a second-round victory at
the All England championships where he is defending his title:
"It was a difficult period for me after the world championships
until December.
"But once I won the Korean Open and the Malaysian Open in
January, I have put the past behind me and my only aim is London
2012.
"Of course I was disappointed (at Wembley) when I was only
one point away from victory but you have to look ahead now
instead of looking back."
The Malaysian, a huge hero back home, is chasing a third
All England title in succession and is on course for a fresh
showdown with arch-rival Lin in what would be another dream
final.
In quarter-final matches later on Friday, Lee was facing
unseeded Indonesian Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka. World and Olympic
champion Lin was playing a former world and Olympic titleholder,
Taufik Hidayat, also of Indonesia.
