Badminton-Disgraced Korean shuttlers have domestic bans lifted

Sept 6 Four South Korean badminton players sent
home in disgrace from the London Olympics for deliberately
throwing matches have had their six-month domestic bans lifted
by the Korean Olympic Committee.
Jung Kyung-eun, Kim Ha-na, Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung
remain suspended from the Korean national team for one year but
they were now free to compete in domestic tournaments, South
Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
The four women's doubles players, along with a Chinese and
Indonesian pair, were kicked out of the Games last month for
trying to lose matches and gain favourable draws in the knockout
stages, creating the biggest scandal in badminton's 20 years as
an Olympic sport.
South Korea's badminton association initially suspended the
players for two years while coach Sung Han-kook and assistant
Kim Moon-soo were banned for life.
However, after an appeal the players' bans were cut to six
months while the coaches had their lifetime suspensions reduced
to two years.
The KOC has also asked the players to submit written pledges
not to get involved in similar cases in future.
The decision to lift the domestic bans came just days after
Indonesian badminton doubles pair Greysia Polii and Meiliana
Jauhari were banned for four months.
Chinese player Yu Yang announced her retirement from the
sport in the fallout from the scandal.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)