Badminton-Malaysian shuttlers net windfall

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 Sponsors have given
Malaysian badminton a $13.6 million cash injection in a bid to
win a first Olympic gold medal in London next year and build for
the future, local media reported on Wednesday.
The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will be
sponsored by Maybank for the next six years in the biggest such
tie-up in Malaysian badminton.
Maybank replaces carmaker Proton as the BAM's new title
sponsors, although Proton will continue their sponsorship deal
for the next five years.
"It is an indication that badminton's status has reached a
lofty height," BAM President Seri Nadzmi told the Bernama news
agency, after signing off on the deal.
"It will certainly elevate the game to a higher ground. More
importantly, we will be able to mobilise our development efforts
in states.
"However, it is not enough just to have a sound financial
backing but the states also need to play their parts by managing
the fund and programme well."
Badminton has a huge following in Malaysia, although they
have long been forced to play second or third fiddle behind the
mighty Chinese and Indonesia.
Their top player, world number one Lee Chong Wei, plans to
quit after the 2012 London Olympics and the BAM are looking to
groom a new crop of players for the national side.
