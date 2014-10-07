Badminton-Badminton to make Paralympics debut in Tokyo 2020

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
BERLIN Oct 7 Badminton will make its Paralympics debut in Tokyo in 2020 after the International Paralympic Committee on Tuesday included it in the first batch of approved sports for the event.
Badminton, hugely popular in Asia, is already an Olympic sport.
"I would like to congratulate the 16 sports that we have already confirmed will be included in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in particular badminton, who after missing out four years ago, submitted a very strong application," IPC President Philip Craven said after a governing board meeting in Berlin.
"The IPC looks forward to working with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) over the coming years to manage their smooth transition into the 2020 sports programme."
The IPC approved 16 sports, including athletics, archery, equestrian, powerlifting, rowing and wheelchair basketball among other, as part of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Eight other sports, including cycling, whose federation applied too late to be considered at the Berlin meeting, and football, will be reviewed early next year for inclusion. Both these sports are part of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics sports programme.
"For the eight sports still in the running, we identified a number of issues with their submissions, or, in the case of UCI, it was submitted too late to be assessed at this meeting," Craven said.
"The IPC Governing Board will re-evaluate these applications when it meets in Abu Dhabi (in January) and will make its final decision on the number of sports, and which sports will be included in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic sports programme." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.