Badminton-Trial of proposed scoring system wrong, says Olympian

Aug 27 The Badminton World Federation should have taken more time to trial their proposed scoring changes and given top shuttlers a better chance to experience it, Japan coach Park Joo-bong said.

The BWF will decide in November whether or not to employ the new five-game race-to-11 scoring system or stick with the first to 21 best-of-three games format.

The new system, which is hoped will shorten match times and increase excitement, is currently undergoing testing at lower ranking events.

"The timing is not right. They should have tried it out much earlier and give everyone a taste of it," Park told reporters in Copenhagen at the ongoing world championships where the old scoring system is being used.

"The top players have not had the chance to try out this new scoring format. Unless some of them take part in the GP Gold or satellite, they will not get a feel of the new format," he added.

"It is unfortunate that the top players do not have a say in this.

"If they implement the new scoring format, the top players will only get to try it out next March. The new Superseries season only starts in March as the BWF plan to give a two-month break."

South Korean Park, who won mixed doubles Olympic gold at the 1992 Games, said he had concerns that the new format could have a detrimental effect.

"I think this scoring format will see matches end very quickly - and that may not be too exciting in the Olympic Games," he said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)