BAE-EADS merger would advance Europe's military goals

* EU has long pursued greater pan-European defence
cooperation
* Merger could help reduce duplication, waste
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Merging Britain's BAE Systems
with EADS to create a global aerospace and defence giant would
be a significant boost to European leaders' ambitions for a more
efficient defence industry.
The European Union has long sought to foster more
cross-national cooperation on defence projects in Europe to plug
holes left by shrinking military budgets and to eliminate
wasteful duplication of effort.
NATO too is urging members to work together on projects to
squeeze maximum value from defence spending that many Western
countries have slashed because of the financial crisis.
The combination of Britain's BAE Systems and
Franco-German dominated EADS to form the world's
biggest aerospace company could be a big step towards achieving
those goals.
"We would welcome any reinforcement of the European defence
industry and its competitiveness on the international stage,"
one European Union source said.
Another said the EU backed consolidation of the European
defence sector. "We do not favour fragmentation," he said.
The companies have combined sales of $93 billion, with
products ranging from Airbus commercial planes to Typhoon
warplanes and nuclear-powered submarines.
EU officials would not take an official position because of
sensitivities around the proposed merger, which will need the
approval of the EU's competition watchdog. NATO declined
comment, saying the proposed tie-up was a commercial issue.
The French and German governments have yet to make clear if
they will back the merger and it could yet run into political
obstacles over concerns about protection for jobs, defence of
national interests, and the impact on competitors.
Under the proposed deal, special shares in BAE and EADS
would be issued to each of the French, German and British
governments to replace the British government's existing "golden
share" in BAE and the stakeholder deal that maintains a
Franco-German balance of power in EADS.
The British government has said it is working with BAE and
EADS to ensure the merger serves the public interest, but senior
British lawmakers say Prime Minister David Cameron backs the
deal.
"In the broadest terms, this merger does enact what many
European governments... have been saying for a long time - that
in order for the European defence industry to remain competitive
in the long term it needs to consolidate," said Clara Marina
O'Donnell, a defence expert at the Centre for European Reform
thinktank.
BETTER VALUE
Nick Witney, a former chief executive of the European
Defence Agency, an EU body dedicated to improving the bloc's
defence capabilities, said he thought both EU and NATO leaders
would be pleased with the firms' plan to merge.
"This must be a way to improve the efficiency of what we get
out of our taxpayer euros and pounds in Europe," said Witney,
who is now at the European Council on Foreign Relations
thinktank.
Falling defence budgets mean that hardly any European
government, even the biggest military spenders such as Britain,
which currently has no aircraft carriers flying fast jets, can
deploy a full range of military capabilities.
That has led to increasing stress on European governments
working together to share capabilities and plug gaps. Britain
and France signed a far-reaching defence agreement in 2010.
NATO is promoting a policy of "smart defence" which
encourages members to cooperate in developing and maintaining
military capabilities. The alliance approved an initial package
of multinational projects at its Chicago summit in May.
In a similar initiative, EU defence ministers agreed last
November to pool resources in 11 defence fields ranging from
mid-air refuelling to field hospitals.
The EU's internal market commissioner, Michel Barnier, said
last November that EU states must cooperate to develop vital
military capabilities, keep a defence industry base in Europe
and allow European defence industries to stay competitive.
The United States, now increasingly looking towards Asia,
has long been frustrated by what it sees as Europeans' refusal
to shoulder a fair share of the burden of their own defence.
Last year, in a parting shot at European allies, former U.S.
Defense Secretary Robert Gates said NATO risked "collective
military irrelevance" unless alliance members reversed declining
capabilities.
Europeans led NATO's Libya campaign last year, but depended
heavily on the United States for air-to-air refuelling, drones
and surveillance.
WASTE
Defence experts say Europe still allocates a significant
amount of money to defence but spends much of it wastefully.
Despite European integration in other fields, defence has
remained a largely national issue, with countries jealously
guarding their competences and reluctant to depend on others.
European governments often pursue competing defence projects
or order different versions of equipment rather than agreeing to
buy the same version.
In an interview on the European Defence Agency's website,
Frank Haun, chief executive of German military vehicle maker
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, said Europe remained a patchwork in
defence.
"Is there really a necessity for six types of 8x8
(eight-wheel drive) vehicles (to be) developed and produced
within the European Union?" he asked.
A combined BAE Systems and EADS could be a powerful driver
for standardisation among the armed forces of Western Europe's
three biggest defence spenders, Britain, France and Germany.
"If the suppliers come together then perhaps it will be
easier to decide on common capabilities for European armed
forces... and if we are doing common capabilities, we might even
move towards slightly more unified policies and strategies as
well," Witney said.