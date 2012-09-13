German govt was asked for support in BAE/EADS merger plan-econmin

BERLIN, Sept 13 The German government has been
informed about the plan for Britain's BAE Systems and
Airbus owner EADS to merge and has been asked to give
its support, a German economy ministry spokesman said on
Thursday.
The spokesman said they were currently looking into all the
relevant issues related to a planned merger.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced
talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival
Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in
Europe and the United States.
A newspaper report saying that the government had already
given its blessing to the plan has been denied by industry and
political sources.