German govt hasn't yet approved EADS/BAE deal-sources

BERLIN, Sept 13 The German government has not
yet given approval for Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus
owner EADS to merge, German political and
industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
German business daily Handelsblatt had previously reported
the plan had the German government's blessing but sources told
Reuters that checks were continuing and there were many tough
questions that still needed to be answered.
An industry source said, however, there were encouraging
signs from politicians in the countries involved that the merger
could go ahead.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday that they were in
advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake
rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks
in Europe and the United States.