版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 24日 星期一 19:41 BJT

UK defence committee launches BAE-EADS merger inquiry

LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's cross-party parliamentary defence committee on Monday launched an inquiry into the possible merger of UK defence group BAE Systems and European aerospace company EADS.

The influential committee said it would take evidence during October and November, to establish the impact any merger would have on the protection of British sovereign capabilities, defence exports, relationships with the United States and European alies and the likely consequence on jobs and trade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐