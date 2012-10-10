版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BAE management say not looking for another deal

LONDON Oct 10 Britain's BAE Systems is not looking for a tie-up with another company following the collapse of its $45 billion merger talks with Airbus parent EADS , its chief executive and chairman said on Wednesday.

The two men, who added that the company's management would be staying in place, said it had a very clear strategy and did not think the company was itself a possible bid target following the failure of the talks.

Ian King, the chief executive of BAE, and Chairman Dick Olver told reporters on a conference call that the two groups had found it harder to get agreement from the German government than the French and British.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐