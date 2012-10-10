BAE management say not looking for another deal

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
LONDON Oct 10 Britain's BAE Systems is not looking for a tie-up with another company following the collapse of its $45 billion merger talks with Airbus parent EADS , its chief executive and chairman said on Wednesday.
The two men, who added that the company's management would be staying in place, said it had a very clear strategy and did not think the company was itself a possible bid target following the failure of the talks.
Ian King, the chief executive of BAE, and Chairman Dick Olver told reporters on a conference call that the two groups had found it harder to get agreement from the German government than the French and British.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.