BAE management say not looking for another deal

LONDON Oct 10 Britain's BAE Systems is not looking for a tie-up with another company following the collapse of its $45 billion merger talks with Airbus parent EADS , its chief executive and chairman said on Wednesday.

The two men, who added that the company's management would be staying in place, said it had a very clear strategy and did not think the company was itself a possible bid target following the failure of the talks.

Ian King, the chief executive of BAE, and Chairman Dick Olver told reporters on a conference call that the two groups had found it harder to get agreement from the German government than the French and British.