CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lagardere to assess BAE-EADS deal

* Lagardere holds 7.5 pct of EADS
* Deal could speed up Lagardere stake sale - analyst
PARIS, Sept 13 French group Lagardere,
a key shareholder in European aerospace and defence company EADS
, said it would closely examine any tie-up between the
owner of planemaker Airbus and British peer BAE before
accepting a deal.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to
create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing
in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and
the United States.
"The Lagardere group intends to ensure that all consequences
associated with the proposed EADS NV - BAE Systems Plc merger
are taken into consideration in determining the terms and
conditions of the proposed transaction before it consents to the
deal," Lagardere said on Thursday.
French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere owns 7.5 percent
of EADS as part of a pact designed to maintain the balance
between the company's French and German shareholders. The French
state owns 15 percent, while German carmaker Daimler
holds 15 percent, with 22.5 percent of voting rights.
Daimler confirmed after the talks were revealed on Wednesday
that it still planned to reduce its stake in EADS by the end of
this year. Germany had agreed, via state-owned bank KfW, to buy
half of Daimler's stake to ensure the Franco-German balance.
Any deal between BAE and EADS would likely help Lagardere
unload its stake and enable it to return a large chunk of the
proceeds to shareholders, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Charles
Bedouelle said in a note.
"Lagardere has wanted to sell its 7.5 percent stake in EADS
for a long time, but internal constraints and the need to
respect a French-German balance among shareholders have made a
disposal difficult - especially as there is no obvious French
buyer," Bedouelle said.
The potential deal would give BAE shareholders 40 percent
and EADS investors 60 percent of a combined group with a dual
stock listing that should lower costs. The new group's products
would range from Airbus commercial jets and military transport
planes to the BAE-made Eurofighter Typhoon jets and Astute class
nuclear-powered submarines.
Combined, BAE and EADS would have sales of about 72 billion
euros ($93 billion), based on 2011 numbers, and 220,000
employees worldwide.
($1 = 0.7759 euro)
